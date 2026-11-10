Dubai Press Club launches sports edition of ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), announced the launch of the sports edition of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, which aims to develop Emirati talent in sports content creation.

The programme combines theoretical learning with hands-on training to equip participants with the skills needed to produce engaging, credible content for digital platforms.

The 10-day programme brings together 30 participants for more than 40 hours of training, alongside field visits and live coverage of sporting events in Dubai. Led by experts and specialised media and digital production organisations, the programme gives participants the opportunity to gain practical experience and apply their skills in real-world settings.

The new edition builds on DPC’s efforts to expand the programme into specialised fields aligned with Dubai’s key sectors, developing media talent capable of highlighting the emirate’s achievements and success stories through high-quality content.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the partnership with the Dubai Press Club reflects the importance of collaboration between national institutions in nurturing young Emirati media talent and equipping them with the digital skills needed to keep pace with Dubai’s growing sports sector.

“Dubai’s sports sector continues to expand, hosting a wide range of international competitions and community events. This growth has created increasing demand for skilled and creative digital media professionals who can showcase Dubai’s sporting achievements and share its stories with local and international audiences in engaging and innovative ways,” Hareb said.

“Through this strategic partnership with the Dubai Press Club, we aim to support young Emirati talent by providing hands-on training opportunities at major sporting events in Dubai. Our goal is to develop a new generation of sports content creators capable of producing high-quality, professional content that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global sporting destination,” he added.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the sports edition aims to develop Emirati talent capable of producing engaging digital content that highlights Dubai’s vibrant sports scene and strengthens its profile as a global sports destination.

She added that the programme combines specialised training with hands-on experience in covering sporting events in Dubai, while DPC will continue supporting participants through its initiatives and media partnerships.

The training covers all aspects of digital content creation, including writing, storytelling, filming, editing, the use of artificial intelligence tools, publishing strategies, audience engagement and data analytics.

Specialised sessions will also explore the legal considerations for content creators, while workshops on digital platforms and production will focus on the specific requirements of sports coverage.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in covering major sporting events in Dubai, including Dubai Run on 22nd November. These assignments will help them develop their reporting and content production skills in live event settings.

The programme will conclude with a practical project in which participants will develop specialised sports content using the skills and knowledge acquired during their training.

The projects will be presented to a panel of representatives from DPC and DSC to assess participants’ progress and their ability to translate theoretical learning into practical results.

The sports edition also reflects DPC’s continued collaboration with its strategic partners to deliver specialised training that supports Emirati talent and enriches the digital media landscape with high-quality, credible and responsible content.

The initiative aims to highlight the diversity and achievements of Dubai’s key sectors and share the emirate’s inspiring stories with audiences locally and internationally.