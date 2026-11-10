Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak receives Hadrian Award from World Monuments Fund

NEW YORK, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has received the Hadrian Award from the World Monuments Fund (WMF) during the 37th annual Hadrian Gala in New York City, attended by international cultural leaders, philanthropists and heritage conservation experts.

The recognition was awarded in appreciation of his leadership in protecting and preserving cultural heritage.

Established in 1988, the Hadrian Award honours leading figures in conservation for their outstanding contributions to preserving and protecting the world’s shared cultural heritage.

The recognition reflects Abu Dhabi’s longstanding commitment to safeguarding heritage, strengthening international cooperation in its preservation and supporting cultural institutions.

Previous recipients include King Charles III of the United Kingdom, renowned architect Peter Marino, art historian Marilyn Perry, and philanthropist and civic leader David Rubenstein.

In his address during the ceremony, Al Mubarak said, “I receive this award with immense pride on behalf of the millions across Abu Dhabi, particularly the dedicated teams at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and our partners, who share a commitment to protecting cultural identity and heritage.”

He added, “The UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, placed heritage preservation and the protection of culture at the heart of our identity and commitment, and today we continue to carry this vision forward.”

The recognition of Al Mubarak reflects Abu Dhabi’s longstanding commitment to safeguarding and preserving its heritage, from protecting the emirate’s historic landmarks, including the opening of the Al Hosn area in central Abu Dhabi and the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Al Ain Region, to preserving the capital’s modern heritage.

It also extends to international efforts through Al Mubarak’s role as Vice-Chair of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH), which supports vulnerable cultural sites around the world, including projects implemented by WMF.

Founded in 1965, WMF is one of the world’s leading independent organisations dedicated to safeguarding cultural heritage, with more than 60 years of experience preserving over 700 sites across 112 countries, including 68 projects in 13 Arab countries since the 1990s.