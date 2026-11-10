SEHA CLINICS continues women's health awareness campaign

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Community activities launched on Tuesday at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi as part of the “She Brings Brightness to Life” campaign being implemented by SEHA CLINICS, a PureHealth subsidiary, during October and November to raise awareness of the importance of regular check-ups, early detection and preventive healthcare for women at different stages of life.

The activities continue on Wednesday and include interactive experiences such as colour styling consultations, skin analysis and basic health checks to assess mineral and vitamin levels, alongside activities aimed at promoting physical and mental wellbeing and encouraging women to prioritise their health.

The campaign focuses on the importance of incorporating preventive care into everyday health practices and not postponing medical check-ups because of family and social responsibilities.

It also adopts a comprehensive approach to women’s health, combining physical and mental wellbeing, regular medical examinations and healthcare throughout different stages of life.

Salama Mohamed Al Hosani, Acting Chief Medical Officer at SEHA CLINICS, said the campaign aims to encourage women to prioritise their health, increase awareness of the importance of early detection and make preventive care part of their daily lives.

She added that women’s health requires attention to both physical and mental wellbeing through comprehensive medical examinations.

Al Hosani said the initiative forms part of SEHA CLINICS’ efforts to support women throughout different stages of life by providing primary and specialty healthcare services, regular consultations and preventive screenings, enabling them to make informed health decisions.

The campaign was launched in October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and included community activities at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi and Jimi Mall in Al Ain, which encouraged engagement and dialogue around personal wellbeing and the importance of preventive healthcare.

Alongside its awareness activities, SEHA CLINICS continues to provide preventive screenings and health assessments across its centres.

Its women’s healthcare programme also runs throughout the year through its network of centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, providing primary and preventive healthcare services close to communities and supporting early detection, timely intervention and continuity of care.