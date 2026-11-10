Ajman Government HR organises AI, workplace development labs

AJMAN, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Human Resources Department is organising a series of innovation labs and activities for its employees as part of its participation in UAE Innovates Month, aimed at promoting a culture of innovation and creative thinking and exploring opportunities to use artificial intelligence to address institutional challenges.

The activities also seek to develop practical solutions that help simplify procedures and improve operational efficiency, while strengthening employees’ participation in driving change and embedding a culture of innovation in the workplace.

Hamad Khalfan Bin Turaim Al Shamsi, Head of the Innovation Team at the Ajman Government Human Resources Department, said innovation is a fundamental pillar in developing the institutional work environment and a key driver of initiative and creative thinking.

He added that innovation contributes to developing practical solutions to challenges and improving working methods and services through forward-looking approaches that keep pace with future aspirations.

Al Shamsi said the activities reflect the Department’s commitment to providing an interactive and motivating environment that brings employees together to exchange ideas and expertise, explore opportunities for improvement and development, and transform everyday workplace challenges into opportunities for innovation through creative-thinking methodologies and collaborative work.

As part of these efforts, the Department is participating in the Ajman Government Innovation Platform by showcasing its Institutional Operations Management System, which has received certification from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) as an institutional solution demonstrating the use of innovation in developing the workplace system.

The Department is also organising an interactive lab for employees titled “Artificial Intelligence in the Workplace”, aimed at raising awareness of AI applications and exploring opportunities to use them in developing government work.

The lab will present real workplace challenges for participants to analyse and develop AI-supported solutions and initiatives, helping generate practical ideas that can improve performance and streamline procedures.

The programme also includes the “60-Minute Lab”, an interactive challenge in which employees work together to develop innovative solutions to institutional challenges within a set timeframe.

The initiative aims to encourage rapid creative thinking and teamwork, while providing an opportunity to evaluate ideas and select the most promising proposals for implementation.

Al Shamsi said the activities aim to strengthen employees’ participation in driving organisational change and encourage them to submit proposals and initiatives that simplify procedures, improve operational efficiency and enhance the employee experience.

They also seek to reinforce a culture of continuous learning and make innovation a sustainable daily practice embedded in the institutional work environment.