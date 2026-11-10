Arab Climate Pavilion opens at COP31 in Antalya

ANTALYA, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States today opened the Arab Climate Pavilion at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), being held in Antalya, Türkiye, in partnership with the Global Carbon Council and with the participation of Arab countries, international organisations, financial institutions and the private sector.

The pavilion, which will run until 20th November, will host 84 events over 10 working days, addressing food security and agriculture, health, energy, transport, resilient cities, climate finance, education, youth, innovation and sustainable development.

The pavilion's first day featured discussions on transforming food systems and advancing climate action, with experts from the United Nations, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the Green Climate Fund and the League of Arab States.

Discussions focused on integrating food systems into national climate plans and translating commitments into projects that are financeable and ready for implementation.

The pavilion also hosted an event marking 25 years since the establishment of the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict, with the participation of the Kuwait Environment Protection Society.

The event addressed the long-term environmental impacts of armed conflicts.

The first day's activities concluded with a panel discussion held in cooperation with the Green Climate Fund and KPMG on mechanisms for accessing climate finance and preparing projects eligible to benefit from its resources.