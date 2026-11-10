Arab health ministers approve migrant health professionals strategy

CAIRO, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of Arab Ministers of Health, during its 65th session held today in Cairo under Egypt's chairmanship, approved the Arab strategy for leveraging migrant Arab health professionals for 2026–2030, discussed establishing an Arab Regional Centre for Applied Epidemiology, and approved US$200,000 in urgent support for Palestine.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, chaired the meeting, which discussed 17 agenda items aimed at strengthening Arab health security and developing healthcare systems.

The council approved a draft multisectoral annex on adolescent health, in coordination with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and discussed the impact of climate change on the health of mothers and adolescent girls.

It also discussed establishing the Arab Observatory for Drugs and the Humanity Without Burns initiative.

The council approved the theme for Arab Health Day 2027, “Health in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation”.

It also addressed preparations for the unified Arab statement to be delivered at the 80th World Health Assembly, scheduled to take place in Geneva in May 2027.