Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi on sidelines of UAE Government Annual Meetings

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses highlighted the importance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in strengthening coordination and collaboration between federal and local government entities and aligning efforts around national priorities, in line with the leadership’s vision to advance the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and build a more prosperous future.

The meeting also covered a range of topics related to the nation and its citizens, including advancing the UAE’s development agenda through forward-looking government policies and initiatives that address evolving community needs, anticipate future opportunities and contribute to national development goals while enhancing quality of life.