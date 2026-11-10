UAE participates in 138th session of IMO Council in London

LONDON, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the 138th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, which concluded in London, with a delegation comprising senior maritime officials from federal and local authorities.

The session addressed strategic issues relating to maritime security and safety, the development of the international maritime framework, and efforts to enhance the sector's efficiency and ability to respond to global changes and challenges.

The council discussed ways to strengthen maritime security and protect vital shipping lanes, including straits used for international navigation, stressing the importance of keeping them open and safe for shipping. Discussions also focused on enhancing international coordination and cooperation to protect seafarers and ensure the continuity of maritime transport, given the vital role these routes play in global trade and supply chains.

The council adopted its revised Rules of Procedure, a move aimed at strengthening the IMO's governance, institutional efficiency and decision-making processes. It also emphasised the importance of completing the reform of the IMO Council and developing regulatory and procedural frameworks to enhance the effectiveness of international maritime cooperation and its capacity to address future challenges.

Discussions also covered digital transformation and improvements to the IMO's electronic systems and services. The council approved initial funding to complete the upgrade of the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) and develop an e-Learning platform, with the aim of improving service efficiency, facilitating the exchange of information and knowledge among Member States, and supporting the development of the international maritime framework.

On the sidelines of the session, the UAE delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives of countries and maritime stakeholders to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation, exchanging expertise and experiences, and strengthening coordination on key maritime issues of mutual interest. The meetings aimed to support international partnerships and promote coordinated efforts to address challenges facing the sector.

The UAE's participation in the IMO Council meetings forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its active presence in international forums, support multilateral cooperation, and contribute to the development of international maritime legislation and practices, enhancing maritime security and safety while supporting the sustainability of the maritime sector and the efficiency of global shipping and trade.