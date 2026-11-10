University of Sharjah celebrates UAE-Australia friendship

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS), in collaboration with the Australian Embassy to the UAE, has organised Emirati-Australian Day under the theme “Horizons Converge… Celebrating Friendship and Cultural Exchange Between the United Arab Emirates and Australia”, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Hosted by the Deanship of Student Affairs and the College of Medicine, the event brought together university officials, Australian Embassy representatives, faculty members and students to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding and cooperation.

Attendees included Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of UOS; Ridwaan Jadwat, the Australian Ambassador to the UAE; and Dr Amina Almarzooqi, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

Strengthening academic ties

Professor Agamy welcomed the Ambassador and the Embassy delegation, describing UAE-Australia relations as a model of friendship grounded in mutual respect and constructive cooperation.

He highlighted the growth of bilateral relations in higher education, cultural exchange, and research and innovation, noting that academic ties between Sharjah and Australia date back more than two decades.

He attributed the foundations of these partnerships to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of UOS, including collaborations with Australia's Monash University and the University of Adelaide to develop academic curricula for the Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry.

Professor Agamy added that, with the support and strategic vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of UOS, the university continues to expand its international academic and research partnerships.

He said the university's Strategy 2030 identifies global engagement as a key pillar, supported by a diverse campus community representing more than 100 nationalities. He also expressed the university's interest in expanding cooperation with Australian institutions through student and academic exchanges, joint research and scientific collaboration.

Jadwat praised the strong relations between the UAE and Australia, highlighting their shared commitment to progress and the importance of education, heritage, culture and knowledge.

He thanked UOS for hosting the celebration, noting that such initiatives create opportunities for dialogue, the exchange of expertise and stronger connections between communities. He also expressed appreciation for the welcome Australians receive in Emirati society.

Jadwat highlighted the role of students in building future connections, emphasising the importance of learning, cooperation and working towards shared goals.

Dr Almarzooqi said the two countries share aspirations grounded in cooperation, progress and prosperity, and a belief in education and innovation as foundations for future development.

She highlighted the role of universities in strengthening international cooperation, exchanging knowledge and expertise, supporting innovation and creating opportunities for young people through research and academic partnerships.

The celebration featured a video highlighting UAE-Australia relations, cultural performances reflecting the heritage and traditions of both countries, and an exhibition showcasing their cultural identities and shared values.

Students from the University of Sharjah and Australia also shared their experiences and perspectives on cultural diversity, emphasising the importance of intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding and the building of connections between communities.