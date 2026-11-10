Hub71+ Life Sciences marks first year as Abu Dhabi healthcare innovation hub

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, is marking the first anniversary of Hub71+ Life Sciences, with the specialist ecosystem establishing Abu Dhabi as a growing destination where health and life sciences startups choose to build, validate and scale. Established in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster, Hub71+ Life Sciences is strengthening the connections between scientific research, clinical development and commercial application, contributing to Abu Dhabi's economic growth and its ambition to become a global hub for life sciences innovation.

In its first year, Hub71+ Life Sciences built a portfolio of 58 startups that have collectively raised US$463 million (AED1.7 billion) in funding and generated US$138 million (AED506.8 million) in revenue. Building on this momentum, the ecosystem has also expanded its network to 15 strategic partners, including recent collaborations with Johnson & Johnson and Mediclinic Middle East, strengthening access to clinical expertise and creating further opportunities for startups to develop their technologies and explore commercial applications.

Life sciences is a priority sector for Abu Dhabi, with investments in healthcare research, biotechnology and medical technologies supporting the emirate’s economic diversification ambitions. Initiatives such as the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster, which is projected to contribute AED94 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP by 2045, reflect the scale of this ambition. As the emirate expands its capabilities, connecting healthcare providers and research institutions with emerging technologies is essential to advancing clinical research and commercial outcomes.

Basma AlBadi AlDhaheri, Head of Growth and Value Creation at Hub71, said, "Abu Dhabi's strong healthcare infrastructure, progressive regulatory environment and growing network of industry partners create significant opportunities for startups to develop and scale innovative healthcare solutions. In its first year, Hub71+ Life Sciences has made important progress in connecting startups with healthcare institutions, enabling opportunities for clinical validation, research and commercial collaboration. Our focus is to build on this momentum by deepening strategic partnerships, helping startups move from innovation to implementation, and accelerating the adoption of solutions that address real healthcare needs, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for life sciences innovation."

Hub71+ Life Sciences is expanding collaboration between startups and healthcare institutions to support the development, validation and adoption of emerging technologies.

The addition of Johnson & Johnson and Mediclinic Middle East brings further industry expertise and clinical capabilities to Hub71+ Life Sciences. Johnson & Johnson will engage with startups developing solutions to complex challenges in surgery, offering access to mentorship, technology infrastructure and potential commercial pathways. Mediclinic Middle East will draw on its clinical expertise and healthcare network to explore emerging technologies relevant to its priorities, including cancer care, women's health and chronic disease management.

Existing partnerships are also generating opportunities for startups to work with healthcare providers on solutions relevant to their operations. Unilabs Middle East has partnered with Takalam, a digital mental well-being platform, on integrating digital mental health services into its platform, while also partnering with GlycanAge, specialising in biological ageing and preventive healthcare, introducing its clinically evaluated technology through Unilabs’ healthcare network.

Nikolina Lauc, Co-Founder and CEO of GlycanAge, said, "Hub71+ Life Sciences has opened doors for GlycanAge to engage with established healthcare providers and explore how our technology can reach a wider market. Our partnership with Unilabs Middle East is an important step towards making biological-age testing more widely available through its healthcare network and expanding our presence in the Middle East."

Collaboration extends to Abu Dhabi's clinical and research institutions, with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hosting Hub71 founders earlier this year for a visit to its facilities to explore advancements and innovations in healthcare. The ecosystem also benefits from an investment network that includes Global Ventures, Nuwa Capital and Globivest, bringing specialist investment expertise and connections to healthcare startups.

Across the ecosystem, founders are establishing and growing their startups from Abu Dhabi, advancing technologies across oncology, precision medicine and digital health, demonstrating how Abu Dhabi's healthcare ecosystem can support innovation from research to clinical application.

BioSapien, a biotechnology company developing cancer treatment technologies, secured regulatory and ethics approvals to advance its MediChip™ platform towards Phase I clinical trials in Abu Dhabi. The first-in-human study evaluated an innovative, biodegradable, 3D-printed implant designed to deliver chemotherapy directly to the tumour site. The company also raised US$7.5 million in a funding round led by Global Ventures.

In precision medicine, BioTwin partnered with Abu Dhabi Biobank to advance research combining artificial intelligence and genomic data capabilities. The collaboration focuses on applying these technologies to precision health research and supporting the development of more personalised approaches to healthcare.

In preventive healthcare, Nabdh, a Hub71 startup developing AI-powered health solutions, signed an MoU with M42 to scale healthcare technologies. The partnership included the launch of the Smart Health Mirror, an AI-powered solution designed to support early health assessments and improve access to preventive care.

In women’s health, Ovasave, a DoH-registered fertility and hormonal health platform, has partnered with insurance providers and brokers to roll out its fertility and menopause benefits platform to their corporate clients, as more employers recognise these areas as the next frontier of workplace care. Named in Entrepreneur Middle East’s Future 100, Ovasave has supported more than 10,000 women and couples from its base in Abu Dhabi and has raised US$1.2 million to date.

Building on its first year, Hub71+ Life Sciences will continue attracting startups, partners and investment to Abu Dhabi, supporting the clinical development and commercialisation of emerging technologies. Through these efforts, Hub71 is contributing to Abu Dhabi's economic diversification and its ambition to become a leading global hub for life sciences innovation.