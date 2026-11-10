Dubai Chamber presents growth solutions to 250 firms

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce has hosted ‘Partners for Growth’, an event that brought together 250 representatives from private-sector companies to explore services and solutions designed to support business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and enable companies to expand locally and internationally.

The event connected business representatives with leading providers of banking, financing, shipping, logistics, digital commerce, and technology services. Participants explored solutions tailored to the needs of companies at different stages of growth, engaged directly with service providers, and discussed opportunities for cooperation aligned with their operational priorities and future plans.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said: “We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of businesses operating in Dubai by connecting them with an integrated ecosystem of expertise and services that supports their development and expansion. Close collaboration between Dubai Chamber of Commerce and our partners is central to this approach, helping businesses enhance productivity, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen their presence in global markets. These efforts also contribute to reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for business and trade.”

The event highlighted Dubai Chambers' Business in Dubai platform, which provides value-added services to companies seeking to establish and expand their operations in Dubai. The platform serves as an integrated digital gateway offering a range of business services and exclusive offers through trusted partners. These include financial, technology, and logistics services, together with marketing and growth support, testing, inspection, and certification services, and other solutions designed to facilitate business operations and strengthen Dubai's competitiveness as a business hub.

The event featured five panel discussions exploring key areas that support business growth. The first session, ‘Financing Ambition: Unlocking SME Growth’, examined the role of banking and financing solutions in enabling SMEs to pursue their growth plans and develop their operations. The discussion brought together representatives from Emirates Islamic, Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Wio Bank, and Emirates Development Bank (EDB).

The second session, ‘Beyond Borders: Taking UAE Businesses Global’, focused on supporting the international expansion of UAE businesses. Featuring representatives from Emirates SkyCargo, flydubai Cargo, FedEx, and SGS, the discussion explored how shipping services and international trade solutions can help companies access new markets and strengthen their cross-border operations.

The third session, ‘Run Smarter, Grow Stronger: Simplifying Business Operations’, explored ways to streamline business operations. Representatives from Pemo, Alaan, Mamo, and Vault highlighted solutions that enable companies to manage their operations more efficiently and support sustainable growth.

The fourth session, ‘From Discovery to Delivery: Winning in the Digital Economy’, examined growth opportunities in the digital economy. Featuring speakers from Trendyol, Keeta, Aramex, and DHL, the discussion highlighted the importance of integrating digital commerce, delivery, and logistics services to support business development.

The fifth session, ‘The Modern SME Toolkit: Technology, AI, and Digital Trust’, explored the role of technology, artificial intelligence, and digital trust in supporting SMEs.

Representatives from Etisalat, du, Canva, and ZENDATA discussed how technology solutions can help businesses develop their business models and enhance their readiness for future opportunities and challenges.