Nakheel unveils 3.8 million sqm Palm Springs residential masterplan in southern Dubai

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled Palm Springs, a 3.8 million sqm residential masterplan adjacent to Palm Jebel Ali in southern Dubai. Planned for almost 50,000 residents across 15 neighbourhoods, Palm Springs has been awarded LEED for Communities Platinum Precertification, becoming the first Nakheel community to achieve this milestone through advanced water, energy and waste solutions designed to help lower carbon emissions.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the project reflects long-term confidence in southern Dubai and its role in the city's future. He emphasised the importance of bringing homes and supporting infrastructure together from the outset to accommodate Dubai's future growth and create lasting value, supported by connections to Sheikh Zayed Road and proximity to economic expansion around Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai.

The masterplan offers a mix of villas, townhouses and apartments, alongside two schools, a hospital, six mosques, a dedicated Country Club and Sports Club, retail destinations, and cultural and leisure facilities. It includes approximately 593,000 sqm of planned open space, parks and climate-responsive shaded corridors, with more than 35 km of cycling, jogging and walking routes linking neighbourhoods to community services and retail destinations.