De Sousa Holdings unveils masterplan for 'city of the future' in UAE at IREIS 2026

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- De Sousa Holdings LLC unveiled a masterplan for "a city of the future" in the UAE at the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2026), which opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Developed over 25 years, the plan integrates urban infrastructure and facilities inspired by Emirati heritage.

Edgar Gerson, Architect, Founder and President of De Sousa Holdings LLC, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the project embraces the concept of "profit from happiness", combining economic returns with quality of life, sustainability and the needs of future generations.

He explained that the clock-shaped masterplan would allow residents and visitors to navigate using clock positions and building numbers without GPS, with roads connecting different areas to the city centre.

The central design draws inspiration from the UAE dirham, featuring an observation tower shaped like the number "1" and a traditional Arabic coffee pot, or dallah.

The tower, planned for an island overlooking the Abu Dhabi Corniche, would offer panoramic views of the city and its development, while the dallah would house a five-star hotel celebrating Emirati hospitality.

Gerson said the dallah would feature seven coffee cups representing the UAE's seven emirates and symbolising national unity. The design draws on Emirati culture, Bedouin heritage and traditional coffee hospitality.

The city would extend approximately 20 kilometres east to west and 18 kilometres north to south. Its central complex would include two sugar bowls and a date bowl, accommodating conference centres and wedding halls, while the surrounding tray would form a shopping mall.

He said the masterplan incorporates electricity, water, internet connectivity, sewerage, waste management, recycling and other essential services.

Gerson added that the road network and distribution of facilities were designed to minimise congestion and travel times, improve productivity, reduce energy consumption and allow families more time together, while accommodating future population growth.