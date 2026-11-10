flydubai expands European network with direct flights to Riga, Salzburg, Vilnius from December

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- : flydubai will commence services to Riga in Latvia, Salzburg in Austria and Vilnius in Lithuania from December, further enhancing connectivity to three of Europe’s cultural and leisure destinations during the winter holiday season.

Flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) will start on 11 December, followed by flights to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport (SZG) and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) on 12 December.

Each destination will be served with three weekly flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). The routes are part of flydubai’s expanded winter schedule, offering UAE customers greater choice for European city escapes and popular Alpine getaways.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Our direct services to Riga, Salzburg and Vilnius further enhance the breadth and diversity of our European network and reflect our long-term commitment to serving key markets across the region. These routes offer our customers direct access to vibrant cultural capitals, distinctive winter experiences and world-class Alpine destinations. As we continue to open up more underserved destinations, we remain focused on expanding travel choices and strengthening connectivity between Dubai, Europe and the wider flydubai network.”

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “Winter travel continues to be a key driver of demand, and we are pleased to connect Dubai and further beyond with these cultural capitals. With their spectacular scenery, historic architecture and festive traditions, Riga, Salzburg and Vilnius offer plenty of opportunities for our customers to enjoy a memorable winter getaway from December. In addition, customers who choose to travel with us can look forward to a comfortable journey, a thoughtfully designed onboard experience and seamless onward connections to over 120 destinations across our growing network.”

The latest additions are part of flydubai’s continued network growth, following the recent launch of services to Aleppo in Syria, Bangkok in Thailand, Benghazi in Libya and Pokhara in Nepal. Recently, the airline announced it will resume nonstop flights to Skopje in North Macedonia from 01 April 2027.

Riga, Latvia’s capital, offers a combination of medieval attractions and elegant Art Nouveau architecture. Visitors can wander through the city’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed centre, explore the festive atmosphere of Dome Square’s Christmas market and sample local specialties at the Central Market, housed within historic Zeppelin hangars.

Salzburg, the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, combines a UNESCO World Heritage-listed Baroque city centre with remarkable alpine scenery. Tourists can discover the city’s rich musical heritage, explore the Hohensalzburg Fortress, enjoy the festive Christmas market in Cathedral Square or attend classical performances. The city also serves as a gateway to the Ski Amadé region, allowing winter sports enthusiasts to pair a city break with some of Austria’s most renowned ski slopes.

Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, is also renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, one of the largest and best-preserved historic centres in Europe. Offering a rich mix of Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and Classical architecture, the city is home to several cultural landmarks, including the Gediminas Castle Tower, the Gate of Dawn and Vilnius Cathedral.

The services also provide seamless onward connections via Dubai to some of flydubai’s most popular leisure destinations, including Bangkok and Krabi in Thailand, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Kathmandu in Nepal, the Maldives as well as Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Customers travelling with flydubai can enjoy an elevated onboard experience across the carrier's modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft. This includes lie-flat seats in Business Class and ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class, ensuring a comfortable and restful journey, with a wide selection of internationally inspired dining options, light snacks and refreshments served throughout the flight, and hours of inflight entertainment available to passengers across all cabins at no additional cost.

With the rollout of Starlink now underway across its fleet, flydubai is bringing complimentary high-speed WiFi to customers.

All three routes will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) under flydubai’s codeshare partnership with Emirates, offering customers access to hundreds of destinations across both carriers’ joint network, with single-ticket bookings and baggage checked through to their final destination.

From 11 December, flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) will depart on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

-Return Business Class fares from DXB to RIX start from AED 10,012 and Economy Lite fares starting from AED 2,442.

-Return Business Class fares from RIX to DXB start from EUR 2,105, and Economy Lite fares start from EUR 503.

From 12 December, flights to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport (SZG) and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

-Return Business Class fares from DXB to SZG start from AED 13,175, and Economy Lite fares start from AED 2,699.

-Return Business Class fares from SZG to DXB start from EUR 2,514 and Economy Lite fares start from EUR 530.

-Return Business Class fares from DXB to VNO start from AED 10,301, and Economy Lite fares start from AED 3,112.

-Return Business Class fares from VNO to DXB start from EUR 2,104, while Economy Lite fares start from EUR 539.