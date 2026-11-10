Prometheus Medical International showcases emergency response capabilities at World Congress on Military Medicine

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Prometheus Medical International showcased specialised military medical training and emergency response capabilities at the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine, including medical simulation, virtual reality learning, battlefield medicine, prolonged field care, ultrasound, damage control surgery, armoured ambulances and air medical evacuation.

Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company was delivering specialist training programmes led by instructors from the UK, Norway, UAE, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Exhibits included Sim Body, an ultra-realistic mannequin used to practise advanced surgical procedures such as thoracotomy, which provides access to organs within the chest cavity.

He said the exhibits also featured an armoured ambulance and a helicopter as part of the emergency response capabilities of Response Plus Medical (RPM), Prometheus' parent organisation and the UAE's largest provider of paramedics, clinics and emergency response services. RPM's capabilities include ground and air ambulances and medical evacuation through a partnership with ICATT Response.

Wines said the company had conducted specialised chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) medical response training, delivered by NATO-qualified instructors to strengthen preparedness for complex field emergencies.

He added that Prometheus had more than 21 years of experience in military medical training, having trained over 300,000 soldiers worldwide in disciplines ranging from battlefield medicine and prolonged field care to air medical evacuation and damage control surgery. Its instructors train more than 30,000 soldiers annually.