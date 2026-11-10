US-based LifeBot launches Medical Command Network in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- US-based LifeBot Inc. launched its Medical Command Network at the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi, connecting casualty sites, ambulances, field hospitals and healthcare facilities to improve emergency response and medical decision-making.

Sherif Mohallal, President and CEO of LifeBot Inc., told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE provides a strategic environment for developing and testing advanced medical and military technologies.

He said the system connects medical teams throughout the patient care journey, from initial treatment and evacuation to hospital care, enabling real-time sharing of patient data with doctors, consultants and emergency management centres.

The AI-supported system analyses medical information and provides clinical decision support, while leaving treatment decisions to qualified physicians.

LifeBot also launched a command and control centre to monitor patient numbers, hospital capacity and available medical personnel, supporting the coordination of emergency resources.

Mohallal said the system could be rapidly deployed without fixed infrastructure, using industrial and military wireless communication networks.

He added that LifeBot's technologies had undergone evaluation by NASA for potential applications in astronaut healthcare, while further medical applications remain under development, with some expected to become available within five to six years.