Construction begins on four pedestrian bridges in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Construction has begun on four pedestrian bridges at key locations across Al Dhafra Region to improve road safety, pedestrian access and quality of life.

The bridges will be located in Ghayathi City, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, and in Madinat Zayed on Sheikha Salama bint Butti Street and Mohammed Khalaf Al Mazrouei Street, providing safe crossings on major roads.

Designed with steel lattice structures, the bridges will feature stairs and lifts to accommodate all users, including People of Determination and senior citizens.

The project aims to separate pedestrian and vehicle movements, reduce accident risks and improve traffic flow while providing safe, accessible routes for daily travel.

It forms part of ongoing infrastructure development efforts to improve road network efficiency and promote safe, sustainable urban environments across Al Dhafra Region.