Asian Nations Chess Cup opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, the President of the Asian Chess Federation and Chairman of the Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club, inaugurated the Asian Nations Chess Cup for men and women at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel on Tuesday. The tournament runs until 18th November.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club under the supervision of the Asian Chess Federation and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the tournament features 150 players representing 30 teams from 19 countries, comprising 20 men's and 10 women's teams.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior chess officials and featured traditional performances by students from Sama International School, followed by the ceremonial opening move.

Sheikh Sultan said the tournament reflected the strength and unity of Asian chess, promoted cooperation among national federations and formed part of Abu Dhabi's preparations to host the 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2028. He thanked the UAE leadership, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, the organisers and supporting entities.