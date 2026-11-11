Portugal braces for Storm Charles

LISBON, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Minister of Internal Administration today requested, in a press conference, that schools and public services be closed Wednesday, due to the worsening weather conditions that Storm Charles will bring to the entire country.

The government has declared a state of alert due to forecasts of heavy rain, strong winds, and the risk of flooding, on Wednesday in which, according to the Minister of Internal Administration Luís Alves, Portugal will be "put to the test".

"It's an exceptional day, incidents will occur, floods will occur," the official warned, appealing to the population to stay home and to employers to cooperate in reducing travel.

The closure of schools, universities, and non-essential public services is one of the measures announced to reduce the circulation of people during the period in which worsening weather conditions are expected.

The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) has warned of several risks associated with worsening weather conditions.

These include flooding in urban areas, flash floods and the potential overflow of waterways, as well as slope instability, with the possibility of landslides.

Civil Protection also draws attention to the danger of falling trees and structures, to road traffic conditions, and to possible interruptions in the electricity supply.

Given these risks, it is recommended that the public avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.