IEA launches Global Observatory to help strengthen energy sector resilience

PARIS, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The IEA launched on Tuesday the Global Observatory on Energy Sector Resilience, a first-of-its-kind hub for data and analysis to help governments and industry around the world understand where energy infrastructure is exposed to risks – ranging from natural hazards to malicious attacks – and what they can do to reduce the risks of disruption.

Launched in support of the COP31 Presidency’s 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, the Observatory’s first instalment focuses on the importance of strengthening power system resilience as the world becomes more electrified.

Since 2022, the IEA has tracked around 3,000 reported power outages linked to extreme weather and other natural hazards across more than 150 countries. These incidents have temporarily left an average of around 190 million electricity customers without power each year. The Observatory will expand its tracking of disruptions over time, covering the entirety of the energy sector and providing more detailed information on the causes and impacts of individual outages.

As risks to energy systems multiply – from cyber threats and malicious attacks to extreme weather – strengthening resilience is an urgent priority,” said Laura Cozzi, IEA Director of Sustainability, Technology and Outlooks. “The Global Energy Resilience Observatory provides a new, comprehensive evidence base to inform decisions and investment in energy resilience and security.”