Southeast Asia needs over $7 trillion for infrastructure through 2040: ADB

MANILA, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) — Southeast Asia needs $7.1 trillion in infrastructure investment through 2040 to support economic growth, strengthen energy security, and build connected and resilient economies, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released Tuesday.

“Southeast Asia’s growth depends on what it builds next,” said ADB President Masato Kanda. “Its factories need dependable electricity, and its businesses need faster, safer ways to reach markets. These investments must also be built to deliver long-term benefits. ADB will help governments bring forward projects that investors can trust and people can depend on.”

The report, The $7 Trillion Challenge: Building Tomorrow’s ASEAN, estimates annual infrastructure needs of $476 billion from 2026 to 2040, equivalent to 8.7% of the region’s gross domestic product. The assessment reflects the region’s growing demand for modern infrastructure as its economies expand, urbanize, and become increasingly digitally connected and service oriented. At current levels, government investment would cover only 45% of the requirement, leaving an estimated financing gap of $264 billion a year.

Electricity and transport account for 85% of the region’s infrastructure needs, requiring $3.6 trillion and $2.5 trillion, respectively. Power investments must expand electricity generation, transmission, and storage, including cross-border connections under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Power Grid, to strengthen energy security, support greater use of clean energy, and reduce exposure to global supply disruptions. ADB’s Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative, launched in May, will expand cross-border electricity trade and connectivity across Asia and the Pacific, building on the ASEAN Power Grid.

Roads remain the largest transport investment need at nearly $2 trillion, while railways and airports are among the fastest-growing requirements. Integrated transport networks and cross-border connectivity will help reduce logistics costs and strengthen Southeast Asia’s competitiveness in global markets.

Digital infrastructure requires another $584 billion, including broadband networks and data centers. These investments will be critical to strengthening regional digital connectivity, boosting productivity and competitiveness, and supporting the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement. ADB’s Asia-Pacific Digital Highway, also launched in May, will help address these needs by financing fiber networks, submarine cables, internet exchange points, and regional data centers through 2035.

Health infrastructure will require a further $227 billion through 2040, including investment in approximately 49,000 new facilities, most of them primary health care centers. These investments will help strengthen health systems and improve the region’s preparedness for future health emergencies.