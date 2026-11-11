COP31: New network aims to unlock carbon finance for developing countries

ANTALYA, Türkiye, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A new global network will launch at the UN climate summit COP31 on 12 November in Antalya, Türkiye, aiming to tackle fragmentation in carbon markets and help channel more investment into climate projects, particularly in developing countries.

Convened by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Global Carbon Market Network will seek to strengthen links between carbon and capital markets, improve transparency and credibility, and facilitate cross-border transactions.

Carbon markets remain fragmented across different standards, registries and trading systems. Concerns over credit quality, transparency and double counting have weakened confidence and constrained market development, particularly in developing economies.

Ahead of the official launch, UNCTAD Acting Secretary-General Pedro Manuel Moreno expressed hope that the Network would help make carbon pricing a more effective tool for reducing emissions and mobilizing climate finance for developing countries.

“Carbon markets can play a role in putting a price on emissions and mobilizing finance for climate action, but their effectiveness depends on trust, integrity and functioning market infrastructure,” said Nan Li Collins, UNCTAD’s Director of Investment and Enterprise and Chair of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

The Network will promote cooperation among exchanges and market institutions, including technical work on market integrity, measuring and verifying emissions reductions, and digital technologies to improve transparency and reduce transaction costs.