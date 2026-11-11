U.S. dollar hits two-week high

CAPITALS, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The U.S. dollar maintained its gains in early Asian trading on Wednesday, remaining close to a two-week high.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was steady at 102.22, near its highest level since October 28, following a 0.5% increase on Tuesday.

The dollar was broadly stable against major currencies, with the euro trading at $1.1168 and the British pound at $1.3345, while the dollar stood at 158.715 yen.

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6870, moving slightly away from its seven-month low, while the New Zealand dollar remained unchanged at $0.5605.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $73,566.45, while Ether declined 0.5% to $2,044.61, with both cryptocurrencies trading near their three-month lows.