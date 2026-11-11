Russian foreign trade surplus gained 13.2% yoy in 9M 2026 — Customs

MOSCOW, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Russian foreign trade surplus for January-September 2026 increased by 13.2% year-on-year to $116.8 billion, according to the Federal Customs Service.

Exports during the reporting period rose by $41.9 bn to reach $346.5 bn, while imports increased by $28.3 bn to $229.7 bn. Accordingly, Russia's foreign trade turnover in January-September 2026 grew by 13.9% annually and amounted to $576.2 bn, TASS reported, citing the official figures.

Russian exports to European countries increased by 2.3% to $44.5 bn, while imports gained 8.9% to $56.2 bn. Exports to Asian countries surged by 17.7% to $277.5 bn, and imports increased by 17.6% to $158.1 bn. Exports to African states fell by 0.7% to $15.8 bn, whereas imports edged up by 7.3% to $3.6 bn. Supplies to countries in North and South America plummeted by 7.8% to $8.6 bn, with imports losing 1% to $11.7 bn.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share in the structure of Russia’s exports during the reporting period at $194.8 bn (up 14.3%). The second-largest category was metals and metal products, with exports rising by 21.8% to $63.5 bn. Agricultural products ranked third at $31.8 bn (plus 15.6%).

The largest category of Russia’s imports was machinery, equipment and transport vehicles. In January - September 2026, this indicator surged by 16.1% to $112.4 bn. It was followed by chemical products (up 11.3% to $44.8 bn) and agricultural products (up 4.3% to $32.6 bn).