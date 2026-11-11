Gold edges higher after sharp selloff

CAPITALS, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after a nearly 3 percent slide in the previous session, but gains were limited as stronger-than-expected US inflation data cemented expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $4,043.62 per ounce by 03:03 GMT after falling nearly 3 percent ⁠to $4,017.21 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5 percent to $4,051.10.

Among other metals, spot silver climbed 1.7 percent to $52.38 per ounce, and palladium gained 1.3 percent to $1,038.38.