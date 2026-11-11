Abu Dhabi Fund for Development advances strategic infrastructure cooperation with Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) conducted a technical mission to the United Republic of Tanzania to review the progress of ADFD-financed transport infrastructure projects and explore prospects for cooperation in advancing sustainable development.

The mission brought together ADFD, Tanzania’s Ministry of Finance, the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), regional authorities and other project stakeholders. Discussions focused on the implementation progress of infrastructure projects and their contribution to supporting economic activity and strengthening links between communities and regional markets.

During the mission, the delegation reviewed implementation progress on the Uvinza–Ilunde–Malagarasi Road Project, for which ADFD provided AED55 million in financing, involving the reconstruction and upgrading of approximately 51 kilometres of road. The project supports improved transport connectivity within the Kigoma Region, facilitating the movement of people and goods and providing better access to economic opportunities.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said that strategic infrastructure plays a vital role in connecting communities to markets, essential services and new economic opportunities. He noted that through its strategic partnership with Tanzania, ADFD aims to support projects that align with the country’s development priorities while strengthening trade.

He affirmed that these efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to working alongside its development partners to advance vital projects that create lasting economic and social impact.

The mission also highlighted ADFD’s contribution to Tanzania’s transport infrastructure development. In 2009, the Fund provided AED150 million to support the Kidahwe–Uvinza Road, which was inaugurated in 2015 and strengthened connectivity between communities and cities while supporting trade with neighbouring countries.

ADFD’s partnership with the United Republic of Tanzania dates back to 1977, reflecting a longstanding commitment to supporting the country’s development priorities through financing, technical expertise and project implementation support.