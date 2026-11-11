UAE Award in Higher Education receives 1,300 nominations, extends deadline

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) announced that it has extended the nomination deadline for the award’s inaugural edition to 27th November 2026, after the UAE Award in Higher Education received 1,300 nominations from 59 universities, as well as research organisations and several government, semi-government and private entities.

The extension gives interested organisations more time to participate across the award’s various categories. Launched by MoHESR in early 2026, the award aims to recognise excellence and innovation in the UAE’s higher education and scientific research sector, enhance the quality of educational and research outcomes and support the national economy.

Fatima Al Houti, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at MoHESR, said the strong response to the award’s inaugural edition reflects the interest of universities and research organisations in showcasing their achievements and innovative projects, encouraging the exchange of outstanding experiences and promoting the adoption of successful practices.

She noted that the participation of 59 universities and several other organisations in its inaugural edition is a positive indication of the sector’s engagement with national initiatives aimed at developing the higher education and scientific research system and strengthening its competitiveness.

Al Houti encouraged universities and institutions that have not yet participated to take advantage of the extended nomination deadline and encourage their students, faculty members and researchers to apply for the categories dedicated to them, helping bring outstanding experiences and projects to wider attention and highlight their impact on the sector’s development.

The UAE Award in Higher Education comprises four main categories and 18 subcategories: Leading Universities and Higher Education and Vocational Education Institutions, Transformative Higher Education Projects, Higher Education Pioneers, and Influential Higher Education Partners.

MoHESR renewed its invitation to eligible institutions and entities to review the eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria on its official website, www.mohesr.gov.ae. The Ministry also highlighted its ongoing awareness workshops and engagement with relevant institutions and organisations to broaden participation and attract more high-quality nominations.