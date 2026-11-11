UAE face Saudi Arabia in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup opener

PHANG NGA, Thailand, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will begin their campaign at the 12th AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 against Saudi Arabia on 19th November in Group C. Featuring 12 teams, the tournament takes place in Ban Nam Khem in Thailand’s southern province of Phang Nga and continues until 28th November.

According to a report published today on the Asian Football Confederation’s official website, the UAE are registering an 11th Finals appearance and eighth in a row. Back-to-back champions in 2007 and 2008, they are seeking to return to contention for the continental title.

Saudi Arabia get ready for a third consecutive involvement and fourth overall, having achieved their best-ever finish of fourth last year.

Group C also features Oman, the 2015 winners who emerged runners-up last year, against Uzbekistan, who return after missing the 2025 edition.

Split into three groups of four, the winners and runners-up of each group, together with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals take place on 25th November, followed by the semi-finals on 27th November. Both the third-place playoff and final are slated for 28th November.

Group A features Japan against Bahrain and Thailand against Iraq. In Group B, reigning record four-time champions Iran face Afghanistan, while Lebanon meet Vietnam.