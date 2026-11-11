Mubadala marks two years of TBX Nexxia advanced manufacturing operations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, today marked two years of operations at TBX Nexxia’s advanced manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi. TBX Nexxia is the first platform of its kind in the Middle East focused on advanced corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) solutions used in complex energy infrastructure.

The milestone highlights the facility’s role in strengthening local industrial capabilities through its In-Country Value contributions while advancing the localisation of a key technology for regional energy security. It also underscores the platform’s operational resilience and ability to maintain production continuity despite regional disruptions.

The platform provides an integrated Melt to Well solution for advanced CRA tubular products. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has entrusted TBX Nexxia with the long-term supply of CRA tubulars for gas extraction and production in Abu Dhabi, including for its planned expansion. The platform builds on Tubacex Group’s proven track record in OCTG.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments at Mubadala, said, “TBX Nexxia combines Tubacex’s global industrial expertise with local production to deepen Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing capabilities. This milestone reflects Mubadala’s approach of partnering with international market leaders to build advanced industries that support the continued diversification and resilience of the UAE economy.”

TBX Nexxia’s contribution to the UAE’s industrial development was recognised with the ADNOC ICV Excellence Award in the “Industrial Investment” category at the 2nd Make it with ADNOC Forum. The recognition highlights the facility’s role in advancing In-Country Value, supporting ADNOC’s strategic objectives and strengthening the UAE’s industrial capabilities through long-term investment and localised manufacturing.

Tubacex was named Best OCTG Supplier by Petrobras for the second consecutive year in 2026, recognising its performance in quality, delivery, operational excellence and value creation.

To mark the two-year operational milestone and celebrate the facility’s ADNOC ICV Excellence Award, Mubadala welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC to the TBX Nexxia advanced manufacturing facility, showcasing its latest advanced manufacturing technologies and its role in strengthening oil and gas supply chains.

Hasan Jasem Nasser Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said, “TBX Nexxia represents the National In-Country Value Programme at work, a strategic industrial technology established in Abu Dhabi and anchored here for the long term. By creating specialised technical jobs across critical industries, the facility continues to contribute to the development of national supply chains while supporting the objectives of Operation 300bn.”

With an annual manufacturing capacity of 20,000 tonnes, TBX Nexxia has created 150 direct jobs in the UAE and contributed an estimated US$1.2 billion to national GDP. It is also building local expertise in metallurgy, threading and quality engineering, supporting the localisation of strategic technologies and the UAE’s industrial ambitions.

Josu Imaz, Chief Executive Officer of Tubacex Group, said that two years of operations in Abu Dhabi demonstrate the resilience and strength of its industrial platform and its long-term commitment to delivering value to the UAE’s economic ecosystem. He affirmed that, even amid a challenging regional environment, the facility has remained operational, maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety and strengthening supply chain resilience and supporting the UAE’s energy security ambitions by combining advanced technology, local manufacturing capabilities and global industrial expertise.

The facility runs threading and finishing lines around the clock, backed by rigorous safety and quality control systems. It uses high-performance technology engineered for high-pressure, highly corrosive environments and certified to the highest qualification standards for premium connections.

More than 820,000 feet of tubular products have been deployed in wells, helping shorten delivery timelines for ADNOC, meet its operational requirements and strengthen supply chain reliability.

The milestone follows Mubadala and Tubacex’s announcement at Make it in the Emirates 2026, which marked the full operational launch of TBX Nexxia as an integrated, end-to-end platform. Across its footprint spanning the UAE, Spain and Brazil, the platform continues to invest in digitalisation, smart manufacturing, energy efficiency and recycling to meet the industry’s evolving requirements. Together, these initiatives support more efficient use of resources, consistent manufacturing quality and the platform’s long-term competitiveness.