Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy expands international partnerships to prepare future diplomats

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has expanded its international partnerships, signing three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Russia, Ethiopia and Hong Kong, taking part in strategic dialogues in China and the United States and developing its academic cooperation with the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

These partnerships give students and researchers more opportunities to train, take part in international exchanges and gain international experience, linking diplomatic education with practice in support of the Academy’s vision and the UAE’s foreign policy priorities.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, said theoretical knowledge alone is no longer sufficient to prepare diplomats. Future diplomats need to understand first-hand how their counterparts see the world. Working with institutions and experts abroad helps students and researchers develop the analytical and negotiation skills they need. He said the Academy designs its international partnerships as an extension of the classroom, providing opportunities for exchanges, training and joint research to prepare students and researchers to represent the UAE with confidence and competence.

He added that these partnerships also help bring the UAE’s perspective into international discussions and sustain dialogue with its partners on issues of shared concern.

In Russia, AGDA signed an MoU with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). The agreement covers diplomatic training, academic research and exchanges for students, diplomats and researchers. It also provides for the launch of an annual UAE–Russia dialogue platform. In Ethiopia, AGDA signed an MoU with the Institute of Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the UAE–Africa Hili Regional Dialogue in Addis Ababa. The agreement covers foreign policy studies, strategic dialogues and capacity building.

In China, the Academy took part in the UAE–China Dialogue, hosted by the Institute of International Relations at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. It was the fourth in AGDA’s series of strategic dialogues and the first held in Asia, following editions in Rome, Paris and Moscow.

Participants discussed regional and international developments and opportunities for academic and research cooperation.

In Hong Kong, the Academy signed an MoU with the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Politics and Public Administration. The agreement sets out a framework for academic and research cooperation and for student and knowledge exchanges.

The signing took place during a visit by an AGDA delegation led by Dr. Al Dhaheri, in the presence of Sheikh Saud Al Mualla, Consul General of the UAE in Hong Kong.

In Washington, Dr. Al Dhaheri took part in the GCC–US Think Tank Strategic Dialogue, organised by the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) and the American Foreign Policy Council, to discuss the future of regional security.

The Academy also co-sponsored a session on the use of economic tools in foreign policy and the Gulf’s global standing.

As part of AGDA’s cooperation with SAIS, Dr. Deborah Wituski has been appointed Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professor of Practice. The appointment aims to advance diplomatic education, develop strategic leadership skills and keep pace with the use of artificial intelligence in diplomacy.

These steps reflect the Academy’s approach to turning its international partnerships into practical opportunities for learning, research and dialogue, preparing future diplomats to respond to global change and serve the UAE’s priorities.