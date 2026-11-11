Sharjah’s DGR, British Council explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah and the British Council have explored opportunities for cooperation in culture, education and capacity building. The meeting also addressed potential joint initiatives, knowledge exchange and stronger long-term institutional ties between institutions and creative professionals in Sharjah and their counterparts in the United Kingdom.

Held yesterday at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Head of the Official Delegations and Visits Section at DGR; and Amjaad Al Qaseer, Director of the International Cultural Centre. The British Council delegation included Susannah Morley, Country Director, British Council UAE; Simon Green, Head of Market for English and Examinations; and Derek Philip, Head of Business Operations.

A key focus of the discussions was the Sharjah International Cultural Centre, which DGR is developing in Sharjah’s University City. The two sides discussed the British Council’s potential participation in the Centre, which aims to bring together cultural institutes and organisations from around the world, offering visitors opportunities to learn about different languages, heritage and arts through cultural and educational activities. This supports the emirate’s role as a bridge between civilisations and a platform for international cultural cooperation.

As part of the discussions, both sides reviewed progress on the Centre and assessed the facilities, services and operational requirements associated with the British Council’s potential participation. They also discussed the next steps in coordination between the relevant entities and arrangements for a site visit to assess the Centre’s facilities and identify possible areas of cooperation.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah, said, “Sharjah seeks lasting international partnerships that go beyond individual events and short-term initiatives, bringing institutions together to share expertise, resources and ideas. Our goal is to strengthen the emirate’s status as a hub for knowledge and cultural exchange, creating greater opportunities for young people, creative professionals and institutions to connect and collaborate. Through these partnerships, we seek to advance knowledge, openness and respect for cultural diversity.”

He added, “His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has placed culture, education and knowledge at the centre of the emirate’s development vision, extending Sharjah’s role in promoting dialogue and understanding between peoples. This vision guides our international engagement, with investment in people and knowledge exchange as key priorities. We believe cooperation delivers lasting value when it creates opportunities for learning, creativity and development.”

The emirate and the United Kingdom have established cultural partnerships spanning publishing, the arts, museums and academic research. At the 2022 London Book Fair, Sharjah was honoured as Market Focus. The British Council collaborated with the Sharjah Book Authority on the emirate’s programme, showcasing Emirati literature and creating opportunities for writers, publishers and cultural institutions from both sides to connect.

Beyond publishing and literature, cooperation has also expanded into academic research through the partnership between the University of Sharjah and the University of Exeter in the UK. This has included joint academic and research activities, as well as the establishment of the Exeter–Sharjah Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Sharjah in 2025, aimed at strengthening research collaboration and academic exchange in the humanities and social sciences.

In June 2025, DGR hosted a meeting with a British Embassy delegation, including a British Council representative, to discuss cooperation in culture, education and the creative industries.

These established ties provide a basis for further collaboration between Sharjah and British institutions in knowledge exchange, skills development and community participation in cultural and creative activities.