Saudi German Health showcases robotic rehabilitation at ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi German Health UAE showcased its latest robotic rehabilitation technologies to help patients regain mobility following complex injuries during its participation in the 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine, which continues at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 13th November. These include robotic exoskeletal systems, virtual-reality-supported exercises and live biofeedback.

Together, these technologies allow each rehabilitation plan to adapt to the patient’s condition and progress. Patients can see their progress as it happens, and clinicians can adjust exercises and levels of robotic support according to their response to treatment, helping them regain mobility, independence and the ability to perform daily activities.

The Group also highlighted the services of Saudi German Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital, a dedicated specialist facility within Batterjee Medical City in Dubai. The hospital treats polytrauma, fractures, joint conditions, spinal disorders and sports injuries, with operating theatres, diagnostic imaging, intensive care, emergency services and rehabilitation.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, said the congress convening in Abu Dhabi for the first time affirms the UAE’s standing in healthcare, medical innovation and knowledge exchange. He noted that the Group’s participation supports the development of an integrated trauma and emergency care system by strengthening cooperation between military and civilian health systems, connecting emergency, surgical, intensive care and rehabilitation teams, and using modern technologies to accelerate medical intervention and improve treatment outcomes.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rumaithi, Group Chief Medical Officer of Saudi German Health UAE, said trauma care depends on coordination across every stage of treatment, from the first emergency assessment and accurate diagnosis through surgery, intensive care and rehabilitation to the recovery of mobility. He noted that advanced medical technologies help accelerate treatment, support clinical decisions and improve patient experience and treatment outcomes.