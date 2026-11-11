Sharjah Consultative Council discusses public role in shaping laws, policy

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) organised a dialogue session at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) to explore how individuals can contribute to the development of legislation and help shape laws that address community needs.

Held at the Thought Hall under the title ‘Between you and the law: A story begins with an idea – can an individual be the starting point of legislation?’, the session brought together legal experts and council members to discuss public participation in the legislative process.

The session was attended by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of the SCC; Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department; Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Vice-Chairman of the council; and Meera Khalifa Al Muqarab, Secretary-General of the council, along with council members, legal department staff and visitors.

Moderated by broadcaster Abdulraouf Ameera, the discussion featured Mohammed Ali Jaber Al Hammadi, Chairman of the council's Legislative, Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee; Aisha Mohammed Hazeem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Legal Department; and Professor Hamoud Tannar, a Professor of Public Law at the University of Sharjah.

The discussion centred on three key themes: translating community needs into legislation, mechanisms for reviewing and developing laws, and the role of educational institutions and cultural events in promoting informed public participation.

Al Hammadi said that public participation in developing legislation begins with identifying genuine needs in everyday life and turning them into ideas for study. He noted that individuals do not need legal expertise to submit proposals, but should be able to describe the issues they face clearly and suggest possible solutions.

He added that people who submit proposals should be informed of the outcome of their assessment, whether accepted or set aside, with the reasons provided. He also highlighted the various communication channels available through government entities, noting that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, emphasise listening to people and understanding their needs.

Al Suwaidi emphasised the importance of reviewing legislation to ensure it continues to achieve its intended objectives, explaining that laws may need updating as economic, social and technological circumstances change.

She stressed that legislative review should be a proactive, systematic institutional practice, rather than merely a response to problems arising during implementation. This approach should include assessing legislative impact, monitoring developments and consulting relevant entities and beneficiaries.

Professor Tannar presented an academic perspective on informed public participation, affirming that individuals can contribute ideas for laws and legislation through official institutional channels and platforms.

He identified legal and legislative awareness, community representation, effective dialogue, critical thinking, objective analysis, and respect for the public interest as key elements of meaningful participation. He also highlighted the role of universities and law faculties in raising awareness and presenting inspiring legal examples.

Tannar explained that transforming community observations into legislative proposals requires a systematic process for assessing their relevance and feasibility, and stressed that not every community concern necessarily requires a new law.

On the sidelines of the session, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar praised its organisation and the discussions, noting that it brought together legislative and academic perspectives.

He described informed community participation as an essential working approach for any legislative system seeking to anticipate developments. He also directed the Sharjah Government Legal Department to activate mechanisms to gauge the views of SCC members in their legislative roles, drawing on their observations to develop parliamentary working mechanisms and to support the emirate's progress in this field.

Al Owais expressed appreciation for the session and its outcomes, noting that they reflected Sharjah's vision of making consultation an active and integrated practice. She affirmed that the council would continue to open channels of dialogue with the community and to turn informed ideas into proposals that serve the public interest.