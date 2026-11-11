TRENDS Observatory’s first annual conference on family opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Observatory, part of TRENDS Group, will open its first annual conference, “The Family at the Heart of Social Transformations”, on Thursday, alongside its accompanying exhibition at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi. The conference aims to examine the current state of family-related research and policies, explore major social transformations and challenges, identify gaps in research and data, and strengthen the integration of research, data, and decision-making, bringing together policymakers, researchers, data providers, implementing entities, and community representatives.

The conference and accompanying exhibition will be inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, accompanied by Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; and Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. They will deliver the conference’s keynote addresses, alongside several senior officials and representatives of entities concerned with family affairs and community development.

The exhibition accompanying TRENDS Observatory’s first annual conference will showcase a wide range of knowledge products and services from the Group’s five companies, including consultancy and training services, surveys and social studies, specialised scientific publications, foresight research, and the latest questionnaires and indicators. It will also feature a series of interactive youth workshops.

The conference and accompanying exhibition are being held in cooperation and strategic partnership with United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the Federal Youth Authority, Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, with media partners including the National Media Authority, the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Media Network, Sharjah 24, and Gulf News.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, said that families in the modern era are experiencing rapid social transformations affecting marriage and fertility patterns, family formation and structure, and the balance between professional demands and family caregiving responsibilities. He noted that challenges are also emerging around mental health, the quality of family relationships, and the impact of digital transformations on communication among family members and intergenerational bonds.

Dr. Al-Ali explained that these developments raise important questions about how well social policies, research, and data keep pace with these transformations and their role in promoting family stability and well-being. These issues will be central to discussions at TRENDS Observatory’s first annual conference.

Sultan Majed, General Manager of TRENDS Observatory, explained that the Observatory’s first annual conference will feature four panel discussions: “Family Formation and Changing Family Structures”; “Work, Care, and Family Balance”; “Mental Health and Family Cohesion”; and “Family and Education: Adapting to Social Transformation”.