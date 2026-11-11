ADEK, PureHealth develop Emirati talent to strengthen inclusive education

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and PureHealth have signed a partnership agreement to establish a new career pathway for Emirati talent to become Inclusion Specialists in Abu Dhabi. The specialised training and certification programme will equip Emirati talent with the skills to deliver inclusive educational support.

The partnership brings together ADEK’s education expertise and PureHealth’s specialised healthcare capabilities to advance student wellbeing and build an inclusive education ecosystem in line with ADEK’s priorities for private education, ensuring every child can learn and thrive.

The partnership supports ADEK and PureHealth’s wider Emiratisation efforts by creating structured career pathways for UAE nationals beyond traditional classroom teaching into specialised education and support roles. Building on the recent launch of ADEK’s Emiratisation Policy for Private Education, the initiative creates new opportunities for Emiratis to build meaningful careers in education while strengthening the skilled workforce needed to support students’ learning and wellbeing.

Under the partnership, ADEK and PureHealth will deliver a comprehensive six-month programme, combining specialised clinical training delivered through SAKINA, PureHealth’s mental health network and the largest mental health provider in the UAE, with supervised placements in Abu Dhabi’s private and charter schools.

The agreement was signed by Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary of ADEK, and Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, in the presence of Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, Chairman of ADEK, and Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth.

Mubarak Al Mheiri said, “A high-quality education ecosystem is one where every student has the opportunity to learn, participate, and thrive, with the right support to meet their individual needs. This requires continued investment not only in our teachers, but also in the professionals who work alongside them to support students’ learning and wellbeing.”

He added, “Through our partnership with PureHealth, we are creating meaningful pathways for Emirati talent to contribute to inclusive education, while further developing the skilled and diverse workforce needed to support Abu Dhabi’s future generations.”

Saeed Al Kuwaiti said, “A child’s ability to thrive is shaped by the support they receive from the very beginning. By bringing health and education closer together, we can identify individual needs earlier, create more inclusive learning environments and give every child a stronger foundation for the future.”

He added, “Through our partnership with ADEK, we are bringing SAKINA’s specialised expertise to support Emirati talent and help ensure that children with diverse needs have greater opportunities to learn, develop and reach their full potential. This is about more than supporting children today, it is about investing in a healthier, more inclusive society and the UAE’s future generations.”

Participants will gain practical classroom experience alongside specialised training delivered through PureHealth’s healthcare network, drawing on multidisciplinary expertise in psychology, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and behavioural support to help foster student independence, engagement and emotional wellbeing.

The programme offers two distinct pathways. The first provides Emirati job seekers with structured training to prepare them to enter the education sector as certified Inclusion Assistants (IAs). The second offers advanced skills development for Inclusion Assistants currently working in Abu Dhabi’s private and charter schools, equipping them with the expertise to progress into specialised Inclusion Teacher roles.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive certification under the ADEK and PureHealth partnership.

The programme aims to certify up to 120 new Emirati Inclusion Assistants and upskill up to 130 Inclusion Assistants into Inclusion Teacher roles annually.

Beyond certification, the pathway will support long-term career progression, enabling Emiratis to build on their experience and pursue further qualifications in special education and allied health professions through future academic partnerships.

The initiative reflects ADEK and PureHealth’s shared commitment to developing Emirati talent and expanding career opportunities in sectors vital to Abu Dhabi. It builds on ADEK’s existing national talent development programmes, including Midad and Kon Moallim, while complementing PureHealth’s wider investment in Emirati talent through its Emirati Development Centre, which provides training, leadership development and practical experience to prepare UAE nationals for careers in healthcare.