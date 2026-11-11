Sharjah Crown Prince witnesses Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Sharjah Police partnership to implement Global Star Rating System for Services

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, witnessed the launch of a partnership between the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Sharjah Police to strengthen cooperation in implementing the Global Star Rating System for Services. The partnership seeks to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in developing service delivery channels, thereby improving service quality and efficiency and enhancing the customer experience. The launch took place during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah affirmed that advancing the government services system is a key priority of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has established a government model that places people at the forefront and makes quality of life and community happiness central to policymaking and service development. This approach strengthens government institutions’ ability to anticipate customers’ needs, meet their aspirations, and deliver efficient, flexible services.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan added, “The partnership between the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Sharjah Police reflects the integration of national efforts and the pooling of expertise and capabilities to achieve government development objectives.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan noted that the launch of this partnership as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings highlights the meetings’ role in aligning visions and priorities, providing a platform for the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and sharing best practices. This contributes to translating national priorities into practical initiatives, developing government work mechanisms, and enhancing the quality and efficiency of services.”

The partnership agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs. The signing was attended by Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange, and Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs affirmed that the ongoing directives of the UAE’s wise leadership are intended to ensure that the country delivers the world’s best government service experience. He added that partnerships leveraging the expertise of various government entities are essential to achieving continuous improvement and development and enhancing the community’s quality of life.

Al Gergawi added, “The partnership with the Sharjah Police sets an example of strengthening integration across government entities and unifying quality standards in service delivery. The Global Star Rating System for Services measures service quality from the customer’s perspective and their actual experience, providing government entities with a transparent picture of their performance and areas for improvement. The next phase requires a shift towards more proactive and seamless services that use data and artificial intelligence to anticipate customers’ needs and reduce procedures, time and effort. This requires greater integration among government entities and stronger partnerships to achieve the best results.”

The partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between federal and local government entities in developing services. By leveraging shared knowledge and expertise, it aims to improve operational efficiency and foster a culture of continuous improvement. This approach will support the delivery of services that meet customers’ needs and keep pace with their evolving aspirations.

The partnership aims to strengthen cooperation in the exchange of expertise and knowledge relating to the Global Star Rating System for Services and to support the implementation of its standards across Sharjah Police service channels. This collaboration will help improve service delivery practices and enhance the customer experience at its service centres.

Areas of cooperation include developing the skills and capabilities of employees responsible for evaluating and classifying service channels, as well as strengthening their understanding of the system’s standards and implementation mechanisms. These efforts will support more accurate assessments and facilitate the use of assessment results to identify development opportunities and improvement priorities.

The UAE Government launched the Global Star Rating System for Services in 2011 to redefine government service delivery, significantly enhance service efficiency, and align standards with international benchmarks. The programme classifies service channels on a scale of two to seven stars. In 2019, the system was further developed to incorporate new standards reflecting advances in government service delivery and technological transformations across the government work environment.