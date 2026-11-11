Dubai South signs agreement with Cheval Collection to launch 'Cheval South Bay'

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focused on aviation, logistics, and real estate, and Cheval Collection, an award-winning, UK-based luxury hospitality company, have signed an agreement to launch Cheval South Bay, expanding residential and luxury hospitality options in the area.

According to a press release issued by Dubai South today, the development will bring first-of-its-kind luxury serviced apartments and branded residences to Dubai South. Scheduled to open in 2030, the project will comprise 193 units, including 98 serviced hotel apartments and 95 branded residences.

The agreement was signed at Dubai South headquarters in the presence of Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, and Mohammed Alawadhi, CEO of Cheval Collection, alongside senior executives from both entities.

Nabil Al Kindi said, “Our agreement with Cheval Collection marks an important step in Dubai South’s expansion into hospitality developments, bringing a renowned, experienced international operator to our growing residential offering.”

Al Kindi added that Cheval South Bay will support this growth while strengthening Dubai South’s appeal as an integrated master development.

Mohammed Alawadhi said, “The Middle East is pivotal to our expansion, and the addition of Cheval South Bay in Dubai marks a major milestone in our continued growth in the region.”

Cheval South Bay will be located at South Bay, a premium waterfront community at the heart of Dubai South’s Residential District, which features a kilometre-long lagoon. The development will be connected to South Bay Mall.

Cheval South Bay, which follows Cheval’s recent brand refresh, will be Cheval Collection’s fourth property in the UAE and sixth in the Middle East. With the addition of Cheval South Bay, Cheval Collection’s regional portfolio will exceed 800 units, with more in the pipeline.