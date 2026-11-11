On behalf of UAE President, Ras Al Khaimah Ruler arrives in Antalya leading UAE delegation to Leaders’ Summit at COP31

ANTALYA, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, leading a high-level UAE delegation to participate in the Antalya Leaders’ Summit, being held on 11th and 12th November as part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

H.H. Sheikh Saud was received upon arrival at Antalya Airport by Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye, and a number of senior Turkish officials.

The UAE delegation accompanying the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah includes Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and a number of senior officials.

The Antalya Leaders’ Summit is being held under the theme “Towards a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future”, bringing together heads of state and government from around the world to discuss ways to strengthen international cooperation in addressing climate change challenges, accelerate the implementation of climate commitments and support global efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The UAE’s participation in the summit forms part of its continued efforts to support international climate action and build on the outcomes of COP28, which it hosted in Dubai in 2023. Foremost among these is the historic “UAE Consensus”, which called for transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner, tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

The outcomes also included operationalising the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage associated with climate change and adopting the “UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience” to strengthen efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

COP31, being hosted by Türkiye from 9th to 20th November, focuses on translating climate pledges into practical action and tangible, measurable results, and strengthening international cooperation in clean energy transition, energy security, emissions reduction, climate finance and adaptation to the impacts of climate change, helping accelerate global climate action and support sustainable development.