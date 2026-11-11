ADNIC posts AED356 million nine-month net profit

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) reported net profit after tax of AED356 million for the first nine months of 2026, broadly in line with AED354.7 million recorded during the same period last year.

The company said its core business remained strong, supported by disciplined risk management and the resilience of its underlying operations.

Insurance revenue grew by 12.9 percent to AED6.9 billion, reflecting the Group’s ability to capture opportunities across key sectors while continuing to provide comprehensive insurance protection to individuals and businesses.

ADNIC maintained strong underwriting performance, with a combined ratio of 92.8 percent, while its net insurance service result stood at AED361.5 million, down 5.4 percent year-on-year due to higher claims activity.

The Group said it demonstrated resilience during the period and continued to meet its commitments to customers.

Net investment income for the nine-month period reached AED228.1 million, up 2.1 percent.

Despite temporary volatility in financial markets, the Group benefited from strong growth in bond interest income and rental income, alongside robust investment disposal activity.

In September 2026, AM Best reaffirmed ADNIC’s Financial Strength Rating at “A” (Excellent) and its Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating at “a” (Excellent), both with stable outlooks.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said the company remained focused during the first nine months of 2026 on protecting customers, strengthening its market position and advancing its long-term growth strategy.

He said ADNIC’s resilient performance reflects the strength of its underlying business and disciplined approach to risk management, adding that its diversified portfolio and growing international presence will enable it to continue supporting the economic ambitions of the UAE and other markets in which it operates while creating sustainable value for shareholders and customers.

Jugal Madaan, Acting CEO of ADNIC, said the company’s performance reflects its continued focus on underwriting discipline, advanced analytics and operational excellence.

He added that ADNIC continued to meet its commitments to customers despite higher claims activity and short-term volatility in investment markets, while the launch of its branch in India and Mutakamela Insurance Company’s operations in Saudi Arabia supported the Group’s revenue diversification strategy.