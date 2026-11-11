Dubai Culture, CLIO Oasis forge strategic partnership to enrich Dubai’s creative landscape

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a collaboration agreement with CLIO Oasis Project Management Services L.L.C. (CLIO Oasis) to expand cooperation across culture and the arts.

The agreement, signed during the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), reflects a shared commitment to artistic experimentation, knowledge exchange and the growing connections between creativity, technology and society.

The agreement was signed by Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, and Massimiliano Suglia, Founder of CLIO Desert Park, in the presence of Andrea Pirlo, Italian Football Legend and CLIO Ambassador; Sibilla Campagna, Project Manager – CLIO; Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Executive Director of ISEA2026 Dubai; and Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture.

The partnership will explore a range of events, experiences and programmes that create opportunities for Emirati and UAE-based artists and creative talent, encourage wider public participation in the arts, and foster inclusion and human connection.

The agreement supports Dubai Culture’s efforts to position Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

The agreement establishes a framework for cultural, artistic, educational and community initiatives, with opportunities to collaborate across visual arts, contemporary artistic practices, digital art and new media.

Areas under consideration include artist talks, workshops, creative conversations and participatory experiences connected with selected Dubai Culture platforms and initiatives, including Dubai Art Season, SIKKA Art & Design Festival and Al Quoz Creative Zone, alongside relevant public art programmes.

By bringing together traditional and emerging forms of artistic expression, the partnership seeks to encourage creative exchange, experimentation and new approaches to engaging audiences.

The collaboration aims to provide artists with new ways to engage audiences, share their perspectives and contribute to distinctive creative experiences.

The signing of the agreement during ISEA2026 Dubai highlights the partnership’s alignment with the symposium’s focus on artistic exploration and interdisciplinary exchange.

Under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data, and Identity,’ the symposium, which runs until 15th November, brings together artists, researchers and creative practitioners to explore evolving relationships between art, technology and contemporary society.

The partnership reflects this spirit of interdisciplinary exchange, with a shared interest in creating opportunities for artistic exploration, learning and meaningful community participation beyond the symposium.

The two parties will also explore educational and community initiatives through engagement with schools and universities, student participation, knowledge exchange, bilingual learning materials, artist encounters, workshops, guided visits and community participation programmes.

Once operational, CLIO House may also host cultural panels, artist encounters, institutional visits and artist residencies. Together, these activities aim to broaden access to cultural experiences for young people, families, educational institutions and community organisations.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the role of strategic partnerships in building an integrated creative ecosystem that helps talent strengthen their capabilities, develop meaningful projects and expand their presence locally and internationally.

She said, “Dubai’s creative sector thrives when artists have access to meaningful opportunities, strong professional networks and spaces that bring their work closer to the community. Through our partnership with CLIO Oasis, we aim to support dialogue, learning and participation while opening new avenues for Emirati and UAE-based talent to develop their practice and contribute to Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.”

Al Suwaidi added, “By connecting creativity with education and community engagement, the agreement provides a foundation for long-term collaboration, knowledge exchange and capacity building. These efforts strengthen the role of culture in sustainable development and reinforce Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for creative talent from around the world.”

Dubai Culture may support selected activities through curatorial guidance and a curated shortlist of Emirati, UAE-based and relevant international artists, curators and cultural practitioners.

Proposed areas of collaboration include projects linked to the MOMO exhibition, the CLIO Art Book and Human Touch, an interactive public art concept featuring a series of sculptures that respond with light or other visual effects when touched.

The concept invites visitors to contribute to a shared expression of inclusion and human connection.

Massimiliano Suglia, Founder of CLIO Desert Park, said, “This partnership reflects our belief that art is most powerful when it creates genuine connections between people, place and community. By working with Dubai Culture, we look forward to creating thoughtful, accessible experiences that invite audiences to participate, discover new perspectives and engage with creativity in meaningful ways. Together, we hope to support artists, inspire the next generation and contribute to Dubai's dynamic cultural landscape.”

CLIO Desert Park is an ambitious cultural project featuring a 10-kilometre immersive artwork by international artist Agron Hoti, which will be permanently installed at Skydive Dubai Desert Campus. Shamal Holding, owner of the Desert Campus, is supporting CLIO’s ambition to create a new platform for art, culture and community in Dubai.