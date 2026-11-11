DICM 2026 hosts signing of agreement to launch Istanbul Content Market 2027

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Content Market (DICM) 2026, which concluded on Wednesday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and the Television and Cinema Film Producers Association of Türkiye (TESİYAP) to launch the Istanbul Content Market 2027.

The move reflects Dubai’s expanding presence in the global content industry and strengthens international cooperation and partnerships across the media, entertainment and creative industries.

The agreement aims to develop and organise an international specialised content market in Istanbul over two days in 2027.

The event will bring together leading producers, content creators, distributors, buyers, representatives of television broadcasters and digital platforms, investors, and companies and institutions operating in the media and entertainment sectors.

It will provide wider opportunities for networking, business development and exploring commercial and creative partnerships between Türkiye and regional and international markets.

The market will provide an integrated platform for showcasing local, regional and international productions and opening new opportunities for content financing, co-production, licensing, distribution and acquisition through business meetings, professional networking, presentations, panel discussions and specialised programmes.

It will also seek to support emerging talent and showcase innovative content, creative formats, modern technologies and business models that contribute to shaping the future of the media and entertainment industries.

Anas Abdulsalam Al Madani, Vice Chairman and CEO – Global Growth & Ventures at INDEX Holding, said the Dubai International Content Market has, over the past nine years, established itself as an international platform bringing together leading players in content, production, distribution and broadcasting from around the world.

He added that the event has contributed to building business relationships and cross-border partnerships while strengthening Dubai’s role in connecting the global content industry with regional markets.

Al Madani said INDEX is building on this success and extensive experience to enter a new phase of international expansion through the launch of the Istanbul Content Market in cooperation with TESİYAP.

He said the strategic step reflects INDEX’s ability to take successful business models to new destinations and develop them in line with opportunities and potential in global markets.

Al Madani noted that Türkiye holds an influential position in the content and entertainment industry, supported by its strong production capabilities and the international reach of its productions.

He said this makes Istanbul a strategic destination for developing a specialised market that brings together key industry stakeholders, supports business growth and expands opportunities to reach new markets and audiences.

He described the partnership as a strategic investment in the future of the content industry and an opportunity to strengthen integration between Dubai and Istanbul as important gateways linking regional and global markets.

The initiative aims to create a business environment that supports the trade of content rights, stimulates investment and co-production, and opens new channels for distribution and commercial cooperation.

Al Madani said INDEX aims to build international platforms that go beyond professional networking to become drivers of economic growth and create new investment and commercial opportunities for companies and content creators.

He added that the launch of the Istanbul Content Market represents a strategic step towards strengthening the economic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Türkiye and expanding cooperation in the media and entertainment industries.

The initiative will also strengthen INDEX’s presence in global markets, consolidate its role in developing the exhibitions and specialised markets industry, and create sustainable economic value, he said.

Birol Güven, General Director of Cinema at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, said the collaboration represents an important opportunity to support the content industry, strengthen connections among industry professionals and open new areas of cooperation with regional and international markets.

He noted that Türkiye has established a strong presence in the global content industry, with its television and film productions achieving wide international reach.

Güven said Istanbul is a leading destination for television and film production, supported by extensive production capabilities, creative talent and accumulated industry expertise.

He added that the Istanbul Content Market will build on this position by creating new opportunities for producers and industry professionals to connect with international partners, explore new business prospects and expand the global reach of Turkish content.

He said the cooperation also aims to strengthen ties with regional and international markets and encourage co-production, investment and the exchange of expertise, contributing to the growth and international development of the content and entertainment industry.

The market is expected to attract participants from Türkiye, Central Asia, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Eastern and Western Europe, strengthening connections between different markets and supporting cross-border commercial and creative partnerships.

The launch of the Istanbul Content Market 2027 reflects INDEX’s strategy to expand its presence in international markets and leverage its expertise in organising specialised events to develop new business platforms that respond to the evolving needs of the creative and media industries.

It also seeks to strengthen the position of host cities as regional and international hubs for content trade, knowledge exchange and investment in the creative economy.

The initiative extends INDEX’s strategy to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for the content, media and entertainment industries and develop specialised business platforms that transcend geographical boundaries and keep pace with rapid changes across the media and creative sectors.

It also reflects INDEX’s efforts to use its expertise in organising international markets to create new channels for cooperation and investment, strengthen connections between markets, and support the growth and global competitiveness of the content industry.