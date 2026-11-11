Emirates NBD teams up with JP Morgan to drive digital wealth innovation

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JP Morgan Asset Management, to help advance and develop digital wealth and investment solutions for its customers.

The MoU creates a framework for the organisations to explore making J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s active ETFs available through Emirates NBD’s digital wealth architecture, broadening investor access to diversified international markets.

The initiative also aims to elevate investor education and engagement through co-curated content, market insights and interactive digital tools.

The deal brings together Emirates NBD’s regional footprint and growing digital wealth capabilities with JP Morgan Asset Management’s global investment expertise and market-leading, innovative active ETF offering.

Raed AlJaser, Head of Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with JP Morgan Asset Management as we continue to develop our digital wealth proposition. Together, we aim to bridge regional demand with global market opportunities, enhance the digital customer experience and provide our customers with the actionable intelligence required to achieve their financial goals.”

“Opening new pathways for growth advances financial evolution and accelerates Dubai’s momentum in becoming a leading global financial hub, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33),” he stated.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to make JP Morgan Asset Management’s active ETFs available through Emirates NBD’s digital investment platforms.

The firms will also consider joint investor education, market insights, digital content, webcasts, events and initiatives designed to support customer awareness and engagement.

“Digital platforms are transforming how customers access investments, engage with markets and build long-term wealth,” remarked Claude Kurzo, Head of Mena at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“Emirates NBD has built a leading banking and digital franchise in one of the world’s most dynamic wealth markets. By combining its regional reach and understanding of customers with JP Morgan Asset Management’s global investment expertise, digital experience and its Market Insights Program, we have a unique opportunity to develop compelling solutions that support the evolving needs of investors in the UAE,” he added.