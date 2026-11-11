UAE-Jordan partnership drives Jordanian date exports to over 50 countries

AMMAN, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE-Jordan partnership has helped drive a significant transformation in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's date palm sector, improving production quality and competitiveness and enabling Jordanian dates, particularly the Medjool variety, to reach more than 50 countries worldwide.

Annual export revenues now range between US$70 million and $85 million, compared with limited levels in 2018, with the sector expected to continue expanding, according to Dr Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of the Eighth Jordan International Date Palm Festival 2026, Zaid said the festival has worked since its first edition in 2018 to support Jordan's dates industry and expand its presence in global markets.

He said the progress is the result of sustained cooperation between the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies, UAE Presidential Court; Jordan's Ministry of Agriculture; the Jordan Dates Association; the Jordan Dates Cooperative; and producers and processors across the Kingdom.

Zaid said the tangible progress reflects the strong support enjoyed by Jordan's dates sector under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, alongside the joint efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and relevant institutions to develop production and expand export opportunities.

He added that Jordan's experience in developing its date industry represents a successful model of agricultural cooperation, similar to the progress achieved in the Arab Republic of Egypt in date production and the expansion of exports to international markets.

Zaid stressed the importance of continuing partnerships and exchanging expertise to support the sector's sustainability and strengthen its competitiveness.