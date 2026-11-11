Nutrition & Health Symposium 2026 opens tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Nutrition & Health Symposium 2026 will open in Dubai tomorrow, Thursday, organised by the Emirates Nutrition Association in collaboration with the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) and The Nutrition Society, with the participation of leading experts and medical specialists from the UAE and abroad.

Held under the theme, “From Discovery to Impact: Transforming Nutrition for Better Health”, the symposium aims to promote community health and the sustainability of food systems.

Its scientific programme includes two keynote sessions, six specialised panel discussions and a leadership session, bringing together representatives from government entities, academic institutions, the healthcare sector and the food industry.