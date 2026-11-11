EDE, Viatris sign MoU to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Viatris, a global healthcare company, in a strategic move to boost investment opportunities and localise pharmaceutical manufacturing in the UAE. The agreement seeks to expand partnerships with international companies and leverage their expertise and advanced technologies alongside national capabilities, increasing the pharmaceutical sector’s added value and competitiveness while strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and life sciences.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Dr. Tamer Elsallab, Head of GCC and Levant Cluster at Viatris.

Areas of cooperation include developing local manufacturing capabilities, strengthening supply chain resilience, fostering Emirati talent through training initiatives, knowledge and expertise exchange, and professional development opportunities, alongside supporting pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation.

Dr. Al Kaabi affirmed that the UAE has established an integrated environment for investment in the pharmaceutical sector, combining an advanced regulatory framework, logistics infrastructure, research and development capabilities, and a strategic location. This enables international companies to build a long-term presence in the UAE, expand into regional markets and benefit from the country’s competitive advantages to grow their businesses.

She added, “Our partnership with Viatris reflects the Emirates Drug Establishment’s commitment to establishing a model for international partnerships that transforms cooperation with global companies into long-term industrial and knowledge-based projects within the UAE. We are working to expand this model to attract high-value investments and develop joint projects with national manufacturers, further strengthening the UAE’s position in global pharmaceutical value chains.”

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Viatris and ADCAN Pharma, aimed at localising the manufacturing of selected products from Viatris’ portfolio in the UAE, strengthening integration between international expertise and national capabilities, supporting knowledge and technology transfer, and expanding local production.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tamer Elsallab on behalf of Viatris and Dr. Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, in the presence of Dr. Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President, Middle East, North Africa and Eurasia at Viatris, and Hamdan Mohammed Al Dahmani, Chairman of ADCAN Pharma.

These partnerships are part of the Emirates Drug Establishment’s efforts to develop the UAE’s pharmaceutical ecosystem in line with international standards and best practices, while strengthening integration across regulatory, industrial and research activities. They also aim to enhance pharmaceutical security, ensure the continuous availability of medical products, and increase the sector’s contribution to the UAE’s healthcare and economic development.