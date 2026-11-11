Emirates Health Economics Society participates in ISPOR Europe 2026 in Austria

VIENNA, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Health Economics Society is participating in ISPOR Europe 2026, taking place in Vienna, Austria, from 8th to 11th November.

The conference brings together leading experts, specialists and decision-makers from around the world to discuss health economics, healthcare policy and health outcomes research.

Dr. Sara Al Dallal, President of the Emirates Health Economics Society, is among the speakers in the conference's main scientific programme.

Her participation highlights the contribution of UAE expertise to international scientific discussions, particularly through a session exploring the future of coverage decisions for GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) therapies and their implications for healthcare policy and health economics.

The session, titled "From Value Assessment to Delivery Reality: Integrating HEOR and Health Systems Perspectives in Coverage Decisions for GLP-1 Therapies", explores how health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), alongside healthcare system perspectives, can help shape coverage decisions for GLP-1 treatments.

Discussions focus on how healthcare systems can adapt to innovative treatments, including treatment initiation and patient follow-up, forecasting supply needs, prescription management, ensuring fair access and maintaining sustainable coverage.

The session also highlights the importance of using health economics and outcomes research to support coverage and funding decisions, helping healthcare systems balance the clinical value of new treatments with their costs, improve spending efficiency and make the best use of available resources.

Dr. Sara Al Dallal said, "The conference provides a valuable opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience with international experts and contribute to discussions shaping the future of healthcare systems. Medical innovation needs to go hand in hand with evidence-based healthcare policies that balance better health outcomes, affordability and fair access to treatments for patients."

She added that health economics and health technology assessment play an increasingly important role in supporting informed healthcare decisions, particularly as medical treatments and technologies continue to advance and healthcare systems work to ensure their long-term sustainability.