Expo City Dubai joins Dubai Future Week as strategic partner

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo City Dubai has joined Dubai Future Week as a strategic partner, with the event organised by Dubai Future Foundation from 18th to 21st November 2026 under the theme, “For the Human of the Future”, at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

The event is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants from around the world, including leaders, policymakers, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, technology specialists and representatives of sectors helping shape the future, as part of a global platform exploring how people will live, think, innovate and work in the years and decades ahead.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, will deliver a keynote address on the Dialogue Stage on the second day of the event, while Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, will deliver the opening address on the first day.

Through the strategic partnership, Expo City Dubai, an innovation-driven, human-centric city of the future, will enrich the Dubai Future Week programme by providing leadership insights, participating in panel discussions and showcasing real-world examples from its master plan.

The participation will highlight the role of urban development in balancing human needs, environmental preservation and long-term sustainable societal progress, while reflecting a shared commitment to supporting innovation, sustainability and human-centred development and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for designing, testing and implementing future solutions.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said Dubai’s forward-looking spirit has been and remains a key pillar of its success and prosperity, inspired by the vision of its leadership.

He added that Expo City Dubai’s participation in the event reflects a firm belief that comprehensive collaboration is the foundation for building thriving cities and provides an opportunity to contribute to the next phase of Dubai’s future growth by driving innovation and developing ideas and solutions that place people at the heart of future transformation.

Dubai Future Week features a programme of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, inspirational dialogues, challenges and competitions, exhibitions and future experiences, closed-door meetings, side events and external activities.

The programme is distributed across eight main platforms: the Dialogue Stage, Experiences and Innovations Stage, Future Projects Stage, Future Regulations Stage, Future Challenges Stage, Side Events Stage, Dubai Future Stage and External Events Stage.