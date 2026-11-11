FTA announces corporate tax, VAT, excise tax, tax compliance rate statistics

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has today announced that Corporate Tax revenues collected for tax periods ending in the 2025 financial year amounted to approximately AED46.52 billion, compared with approximately AED34.75 billion for tax periods ending in the 2024 financial year, representing a growth of 33.9%.

Total revenues collected for tax periods since the introduction of Corporate Tax to the end of 2025 reached approximately AED81.27 billion.

The FTA explained that VAT revenue distributed to the Federal government and Emirate governments for the tax periods between January and August 2026 amounted to approximately AED28.27 billion, while Excise Tax over the same period amounted to approximately AED1.4 billion.

The FTA added that there was a notable increase in the timely filing of Corporate Tax returns, as the filing rate reached 91% in 2026, compared to 87% in 2025. The Corporate Tax on-time payment rate reached 97%.

The rate for the timely filing of VAT returns reached 83% in 2026, compared to 81% in 2025. The VAT on-time payment rate rose to 98%.

For Excise Tax, the return filing rate reached 92% in 2026, compared to 91% in 2025. The Excise Tax on-time payment rate reached 98%. These figures reflect improved compliance with the timely filing of tax returns.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said, “The growth in collected tax revenues, including the significant increase in Corporate Tax revenues, reflects the efficiency of the FTA’s operations and its ongoing efforts to develop its procedures and services.

“The Authority continues to raise tax awareness, strengthen its engagement with taxable persons, and provide the information and guidance needed to fulfill their obligations. These efforts contribute significantly to enhancing their compliance with tax legislation and procedures and facilitate the timely filing of tax returns and payment of tax due.”

He further noted, “Tax compliance and taxable persons’ engagement with tax legislation and procedures have also improved significantly, supported by greater awareness and a stronger tax culture. The FTA remains committed to maintaining regular communication with stakeholders in the tax sector to understand their views and suggestions, and to strengthen their contribution to the sustainable development of the tax system.”