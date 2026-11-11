Updated Abu Dhabi GP app offers integrated digital services for race-week fans

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 have announced an update to the event’s official app, aimed at facilitating access to essential services and information and enabling fans to manage tickets and plan their attendance at the race and accompanying events.

The event will take place on Yas Island from 3rd to 6th December.

The app serves as the official platform for accessing digital tickets, which ticketholders are required to present through the app to enter Yas Marina Circuit and the venue hosting the After-Race Concerts.

It also enables ticketholders to view the full race-week programme, including on-track action and entertainment activities across the circuit, as well as the Yasalam presented by etisalat After-Race Concerts.

Users can save events to their favourites and receive notifications about key activities and timings, helping them organise their schedules and make the most of the experiences available.

The app also features wayfinding functionality, enabling users to identify destinations, navigate between facilities at Yas Marina Circuit and locate event and service areas.