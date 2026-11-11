Sultan bin Ahmed, Bodour Al Qasimi witness Sarab–SAM collaboration

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, attended the announcement of a collaboration between Kalimat Group, through its Sarab imprint, and Sharjah Asset Management to produce a bilingual Arabic-English coffee-table book chronicling the history and development of Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah.

Their Highnesses visited Sarab's pavilion at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) at Expo Centre Sharjah, where they were briefed on the project's plans.

Scheduled for release at the next edition of SIBF in November 2027, the book will document Souq Al Jubail's history and development through text and photography.

It will examine the market's role in serving the community and supporting food security, as well as fishermen and traders, while presenting Sharjah's vision for balancing cultural preservation with development needs.

Ahmed Al Ali, General Manager of Kalimat Group, said, “This collaboration offers an opportunity to document the story of Souq Al Jubail and the vision and efforts behind its development. The market blends local heritage with modern facilities that serve the community, making its story worth preserving for future generations.”

He added, “Through Sarab, we aim to produce a visually rich book that traces the project's development, the challenges encountered during its implementation, and the lessons learned from its management and operation. We hope the bilingual publication will provide a comprehensive account of a project that brings together Sharjah's cultural heritage and community needs.”

The book will chronicle the transformation of the old market into Souq Al Jubail, exploring the project's development, the collaborative efforts behind it, the management of change, and the challenges encountered during its implementation and operation.

It will also draw on the firsthand experience of Ali Al Suwaidi, the book's author and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at the American University of Sharjah, who oversaw the project through to the market's opening and documented key lessons and opportunities for future development.

It will also examine Souq Al Jubail's role in supporting food security, fishermen, and traders, focusing on food quality, hygiene standards, and affordable prices, and offer insight into the market's operations and its contribution to the local community.

Through Sarab, Kalimat Group will oversee content development, writing, editing, proofreading and translation, as well as photography, design, art direction, printing and the fulfilment of publishing requirements.

Combining narrative and visual documentation, the book will trace the market's development, from the initial vision and the move to its new premises to operational challenges and future plans, ahead of its scheduled launch at SIBF in November 2027.

Accompanying Their Highnesses were Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Ahmed Al Ali, General Manager of Kalimat Group; Sultan Musabeh Al Ketbi, Chief Markets Management Officer at Sharjah Asset Management; Ali Hassan Al Suwaidi, author of the book and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at American University of Sharjah; and several officials and cultural figures.